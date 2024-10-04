Eddie Howe says Newcastle leaving St James’ Park would be a ‘betrayal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has admitted it would feel like a “betrayal” to leave St James’ Park as the club attempt to compete with European football’s elite.

The Magpies’ Saudi-backed owners revealed this week that they will make a decision early next year on the findings of a feasibility study commissioned to assess the merits of redeveloping the current stadium or building a new venue.

Head coach Howe arrived in 2021 with a fondness for St James’ Park which has only grown since, although he acknowledges the need to boost the club’s coffers if they are to achieve their dreams.

Speaking on the eve of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Everton, who are close to moving to their own new home, he said: “My natural instinct was always to stay at St James’ Park.

“It’s an incredible place to play football, it’s our home, so to think about moving somewhere else feels a little bit of a betrayal to somewhere that’s served us so well.

“But we are well aware that as a football club, we need to increase our revenue, so people with more brain cells will make the decision for the benefit of the long-term future of the football club, and that’s always the most important thing.

“I could be swayed, but just my natural instinct is to want to stay.”

Howe’s affection for St James’ Park is understandable after it played its part in Newcastle’s surge to top-flight safety in his first season at the helm and then qualification for the Champions League in his second.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and partners the Reuben Brothers will celebrate three years in charge next week, with the clock ticking on the now-departed Amanda Staveley’s claim that the club would win a trophy within five years and go on to compete for major honours.

Asked if those bold predictions were unrealistic, Howe, who will once again be without injured striker Alexander Isak this weekend, said with a smile: “Five years does seem short, especially in my shoes.”

He added: “At the time, I don’t think the statements were rash. There was a feeling the club at that stage really could invest what it wanted.

“There is no guarantee that even with that investment you will win things, we all know that. But it gives you a much better chance.

“Since then, there has been a real tightening of the rules, so it is unfair to judge them by those comments with the changing of the rules.

“Now it has become, I wouldn’t say impossible, but it has become very, very difficult to achieve what they initially thought they could achieve through no fault of their own.”