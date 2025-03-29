Eddie Howe ‘hungry for more’ silverware after Newcastle celebrate cup triumph with trophy parade
An estimated crowd of 300,000 lined the streets on Tyneside as the city celebrated a long-awaited success
Eddie Howe is determined to bring more silverware to Newcastle as he continues to celebrate the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years.
Howe, his players and staff were lauded by an estimated crowd of 300,000 as they paraded the Carabao Cup on Saturday, with Tyneside coming to a standstill to mark the end of the Magpies' agonising drought.
But less than two weeks on from the 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Wembley which was greeted with such joy back at home, the 47-year-old head coach was already thinking ahead.
He said: "We are hungry for more, but without getting ahead of ourselves in a sense that we now have 10 huge Premier League games to go back to and try to focus on that.
"The taste of success leaves you definitely hungry for more days like this."
They came in their thousands to mark a first trophy of any description since 1969, with early arrivals lining the route to the Town Moor - along which the roofs of bus shelters had been removed to prevent people from taking up risky perches - hours before an open-top bus parade was due to leave St James' Park.
As it did, Howe was greeted by a huge banner of himself draped across the facade of the Sandman Signature hotel close to the stadium.
Speaking to Geordie TV celebrities Ant and Dec, who were on one of two buses carrying the Newcastle party, Howe said: "I was very emotional, actually."
Around 150,000 tickets had been issued for an event on the Town Moor with fans treated to a full re-run of the final on a series of big screens before the parade departed, and as the procession neared its destination, excitement levels rose despite dipping temperatures and blustery winds.
Newcastle's all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer summed up the mood in an interview on stage, telling an ecstatic crowd: "We could get used to this, couldn't we?
"I said I was going to party heavier than anyone. I think I did. I don't know where I am, what time it is, what day it is.
"The last two weeks have just been probably the best of my life, and that Sunday at Wembley, it's what we've all wanted and what we've all waited for for so long. It was bloody amazing."
On a day when the slogan which had fuelled vociferous support at Wembley - 'We don't do quiet' - was to the fore once again, Howe and his players took to the stage to lift the trophy once again to much the same reaction as they had received in North London almost a fortnight earlier.
Skipper Bruno Guimaraes led those present in a series of chants, demonstrating on more than one occasion that his improving English now extends to expletives, much to the horror of hosts Ant and Dec.
As darkness fell, a spectacular drone show brought an end to an event which all who witnessed it will hope they do not have to wait another 70 years for a repeat.
If Howe has anything to do with it, that will not be the case.
