Eddie Howe hails ‘great start’ for Nick Woltemade after Newcastle debut winner

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was a happy man after watching record signing Nick Woltemade head his side to Premier League victory over Wolves on his debut.

The £69million striker took on the mantle of the departed Alexander Isak to ensure he was the match-winner in his first run-out in a black and white shirt, to the delight of a crowd of 52,145 at St James’ Park.

Howe said: “It was a great moment for Nick. I was very pleased with how he played today.

“You saw his qualities, his technical qualities that we’ve been discussing and his intelligence. But most importantly for a striker, when the ball comes into the box, you need to be there. And he was.

“It was a great finish. I’m really pleased for him personally because that just settles him down and relaxes him. He’s a very humble guy, he wants to do well and he’s delighted to be here. I think it’s a great start.”

Woltemade’s strike, a towering 29th-minute header from a Jacob Murphy cross which was greeted by rapturous applause from a packed house, secured a 1-0 win, the Magpies’ first of the season.

Newcastle were not at their fluent best and, but for the tireless efforts of midfield general Sandro Tonali, might have been pushed further on a day when Wolves continued to press until the death but really only had two first half Rodrigo Gomes efforts, which were saved by Nick Pope, to show for their endeavour.

Howe, who swiftly turned his attention to Thursday night’s Champions League opener against Barcelona, said: “We needed to win today.

“When you’re managing or coaching, you can never put that demand on the team. I don’t think it really helps. The players know, you need to work out how you’re going to do it.

“I thought the players delivered a really strong performance in difficult conditions because Wolves were solid and made it really difficult for us. It was a nervy end. At 1-0 it was always going to be, but I’m just really pleased we got that win, that’s a massive moment in our season.”

Opposite number Vitor Pereira was proud of his side’s performance, even though they slipped to a fourth successive league defeat.

He said: “I’m very happy with my team, proud of my players. The way that we faced Newcastle away, full stadium, but I saw my team playing with bravery, tactical organisation, creating problems, strategic problems.

“I just want to finish a game proud of my players, proud of my team and today I’m proud of my team. Today I’m happy.

“Of course worried because we didn’t get any points, but this is the way.”