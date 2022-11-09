Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eddie Howe talks up shoot-out hero Nick Pope before World Cup squad announcement

The Magpies won a penalty shoot-out for just the third time in 13 attempts

Damian Spellman
Wednesday 09 November 2022 23:22
Comments
Keeper Nick Pope saved three penalties to help Newcastle reach the last 16 in the Carabao Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Keeper Nick Pope saved three penalties to help Newcastle reach the last 16 in the Carabao Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe backed goalkeeper Nick Pope’s World Cup claims after witnessing his penalty shoot-out heroics as England boss Gareth Southgate prepared to name his squad.

The 30-year-old, a £10million summer signing from Burnley, saved spot-kicks from Luka Milivojevic, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei as the Magpies progressed to the last 16 in the Carabao Cup courtesy of a 3-2 shoot-out win after the 90 minutes at St James’ Park had ended goalless.

Pope is widely expected to be included in Southgate’s squad when it is announced on Thursday, and his performance will not have gone unnoticed after he also produced a fine first-half stop to deny Mateta.

Head coach Howe said: “I’ve got to say the first penalty save, I thought, was right out of the top drawer.

“There was actually a save in the first half that again I thought was right out of the top drawer as well, so it wasn’t just in the penalty shoot-out.

Recommended

“But he’s been doing that for us all season. He’s a very commanding figure, but he’s kept goal with such low fuss, it sort of goes unnoticed what a difference he’s made.”

Full-back Kieran Trippier and striker Callum Wilson also have high hopes of making the trip to Qatar with England.

Asked how proud that would make him, Howe replied: “We want to develop players and progress their careers, so playing in World Cups is very, very important to all the international players, not just the English guys.

“We’re very proud of our internationals regardless of who they play for.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed for all of them tomorrow and I hope they can make it.”

On the night, Newcastle were far from their fluent best after Howe made eight changes and although they improved with the introduction of substitutes Trippier, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Miguel Almiron, they could not find a winner in normal time.

However, Chris Wood, Trippier and Joelinton converted their first three spot-kicks and, although Botman and Guimaraes both missed, Pope ensured they progressed with just a third shoot-out win in 13 attempts.

Howe said: “It’s really good to get through however you get through. You’d prefer to do it in normal time, but if it’s a penalty shoot-out, you’ve still got to find a way and we’re indebted to Nick with some great saves.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira also shuffled his pack and saw his side go toe-to-toe with the misfiring Magpies before succumbing in heartbreaking fashion.

Vieira said: “It’s a tough one, of course. When you lose a cup game it’s not easy and of course it’s difficult to accept. But we’re out of the cup and we just have to trail back home.

Recommended

“When after 90 minutes it’s 0-0 and you go to a penalty shoot-out, the difference, of course, is the experience, the calmness of the players.

“It’s about making those changes that can have an impact on the penalties as well.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in