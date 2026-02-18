Eddie Howe hopes rout of Qarabag shows Newcastle can be ‘outstanding team’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe is hoping Newcastle’s 6-1 Champions League rout of Qarabag will remind his players that they can be an “outstanding team”.

The Magpies romped to victory in Baku on Wednesday night to put one foot firmly in the competition’s last 16 ahead of next Tuesday’s second leg at St James’ Park, with either Barcelona or Chelsea awaiting the winners.

Howe’s men raced into a 5-0 lead by the break to remind the whole of Europe that they are a force with which to be reckoned when they are at their best.

Asked at his post-match press conference what such a resounding victory could do for the club, he replied: “My hope is that it just re-affirms our belief that we can be an outstanding team.

“When we’re at our very best, we can be a match for anybody. I’ve always maintained this season that we can be, it’s of course finding this level as much as we can, as consistently as we can.

“I think you could see the intense focus from the players was there from very early in the game and then we’ve got the quality when we’re in that kind of mood.

“It’s a really useful time for us to produce a display like this to hopefully just tell ourselves that we can be a top team again.”

A third successive away win in three different competitions was secured by Anthony Gordon’s four-goal haul – he had never scored a senior hat-trick before he ran out at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, but left having eclipsed Alan Shearer’s club record of six goals in a single Champions League campaign by taking his tally to 10.

Further strikes from Malick Thiaw and substitute Jacob Murphy left Qarabag, who replied through Elvin Jafarguliyev, with the steepest of mountains to climb on Tyneside, although Gordon was measured in his reaction to a memorable night.

The striker told UEFA: “The records are nice, of course, but football is about the team. Individual moments only matter if the team succeeds and tonight, that was the most important thing.

“I’m very proud, not just of myself, but of everyone involved. It’s never easy to come here, so I’m really happy for the whole group.”

Howe was delighted with Gordon’s contribution and played down an apparent half-time row with skipper Kieran Trippier after he completed his quadruple from the penalty spot, with team-mate Nick Woltemade also offering his services.

Howe said: “Anthony naturally wanted to take the second penalty and I understand why there’s a debate over it sometimes. That’s not clear when there are two in one game. But he took both penalties superbly and I’m pleased with that.

“Kieran’s only ever trying to help the team, so I think it’s a positive situation rather than negative.”

Thiaw will be suspended for the return after collecting a third booking of the campaign in Baku but those who do take to the pitch will not be allowed to rest on their laurels.

Howe said: “Yes, we’ve had a good game today, but we take nothing for granted in the second leg.”