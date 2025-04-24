Newcastle boss Eddie Howe returns to work after recovering from pneumonia
The Newcastle manager was hospitalised earlier this month
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has returned to work after recovering from pneumonia.
Howe has missed his side’s last three fixtures after he was hospitalised a fortnight ago, with assistant Jason Tindall and coach Graeme Jones taking charge of the side in the 47-year-old’s absence.
But the manager has now recovered sufficiently to return to training ahead of the Premier League fixture against Ipswich, and could be back on the touchline at St James’ Park on Saturday.
Newcastle said in a statement: "Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club's training centre.
"Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery. We thank supporters for their warm wishes."
Tindall and Jones guided the side to impressive wins over Manchester United and Crystal Palace while Howe was in hospital, though Newcastle were heavily beaten by Aston Villa last weekend.
They currently occupy the fifth and final qualification spot for next season’s Champions League with five games to go in the Premier League season.
A win against struggling Ipswich, who are set to be condemned to relegation this weekend, would lift Howe’s side back above Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, who are not in league action this weekend as they meet in the FA Cup semi-finals.
