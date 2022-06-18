Eddie Nketiah signs new long-term contract at Arsenal

The 23-year-old had been linked with other clubs including Crystal Palace and West Ham

Andy Hampson
Saturday 18 June 2022 14:06
Eddie Nketiah has signed a new contract at Arsenal (Tim Goode/PA)
Eddie Nketiah has signed a new contract at Arsenal (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, the Premier League club have announced.

The 23-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since the age of 14, had been in the final few weeks of his previous deal.

Nketiah had been linked with other clubs including Crystal Palace, who reportedly had approaches turned down in January, and West Ham but has now committed his future to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have also confirmed Nketiah will take the number 14 shirt, recently vacated by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and previously worn by record goalscorer Thierry Henry, from next season.

Manager Arteta told the club’s website: “I’m delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club.

Recommended

“We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him.”

Nketiah started Arsenal’s final eight games last season (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nketiah, who has scored 23 goals in 92 first-team appearances, struggled for game time for most of last season but his position improved in the closing months of the campaign.

He started the last eight Premier League games after the departure of Aubameyang opened up an opportunity. With Alexandre Lacazette having now also left, Nketiah appears to have a chance to firmly establish himself at the club.

Nketiah is to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s old squad number (Julian Finney/PA)
(PA Archive)

Technical director Edu said: “The foundations of this squad are built on young talent and in particular those who have come through our Academy system.

“Eddie was released by another club as a young man but has always shown he has the attitude as well as the ability to become a top player.

Recommended

“The fact he’s signed a new contract is an important part of our squad planning for next season and we’re all delighted.”

In keeping with club policy, the exact length of the contract has not been revealed.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in