Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man City hit by Ederson injury absence ahead of crucial title run-in

The Brazilian goalkeeper went off after conceding a penalty against Liverpool

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Monday 11 March 2024 17:54
Comments
(Getty Images)

Ederson is set to miss Manchester City’s potentially crucial clash with Arsenal after being ruled out for three to four weeks with the injury he picked up in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool.

The goalkeeper was hurt when fouling Darwin Nunez, conceding a penalty and collecting a booking, and was replaced by Stefan Ortega soon after Alexis Mac Allister converted the resulting spot kick.

And City’s bid for a fourth consecutive Premier League title has suffered a blow with Ederson ruled out of the meeting with Arsenal on 31 March and a major doubt for the game against fourth-placed Aston Villa three days later.

The 30-year-old will also sit out Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final at home to Newcastle, although Ortega was likely to start then anyway.

But Ederson could be in a race against time to recover for the first leg of City’s Champions League quarter-final, which will be on either 9 or 10 April.

Ortega has only begun one Premier League game this season and four in his City career.

While the German started against Arsenal in August’s Community Shield and played in last season’s FA Cup final, a rematch with Mikel Arteta’s side will be the biggest top-flight test he has faced in a City shirt.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in