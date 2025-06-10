Manchester City sign Chelsea goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have announced the signing of goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli from Chelsea.

The 33-year-old, who has signed a one-year contract, will provide back-up to first-choice keeper Ederson and regular deputy Stefan Ortega.

The former Fulham stopper’s arrival comes after it was confirmed on Monday that veteran Scott Carson would be leaving the club when his contract expired at the end of June.

Bettinelli said: “It’s an honour to sign for City. I have admired from afar what this club have achieved since Pep Guardiola arrived and now, I am excited to be a part of building on that success.”

Bettinelli, who made one senior appearance in four years at Stamford Bridge, is City’s second signing of the summer after the £31.3million arrival of left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves on Monday.

The announcement also follows confirmation of the appointment of former Liverpool assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders as manager Guardiola’s new number two.

The Dutchman, who has also coached at PSV Eindhoven, Porto and NEC Nijmegen, worked under both Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

He left Liverpool along with Klopp in the summer of 2024 and took up the post of manager at Red Bull Salzburg but was sacked last December.

He will be joined at the Etihad Stadium by a new set-piece coach in James French, who moves after 13 years at Liverpool.

Those appointments follow the departures of three members of Guardiola’s backroom staff in Juanma Lillo, Inigo Dominguez and Carlos Vicens at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

City director of football Hugo Viana said: “Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years.

“Their talent, application, work ethic and all-round commitment are totally aligned with the values that underpin how Pep wants football to be played.”