Man City’s Ederson stance revealed amid Galatasaray transfer pursuit
Edersen rubbished the reports as ‘fake news’ last month
Manchester City want to keep Ederson, rather than selling the goalkeeper to Galatasaray.
The Turkish champions have reportedly agreed personal terms with the 31-year-old and are confident of signing him.
Ederson has entered the last year of his contract but while City risk losing him on a free transfer next summer, they are keen to ensure he stays at the Etihad Stadium
If Ederson goes, City could turn to James Trafford. They sold the Under-21 international to Burnley two years ago but have a buyback clause which could enable them to re-sign Trafford, who is also a target for Newcastle, from the promoted club.
Ederson claimed last month that talk he would leave City was “fake news” but then Galatasaray came in for the goalkeeper.
The Brazilian had attracted interest from the Saudi Pro-League last summer, when he was given a large offer.
Ederson has made 372 appearances in eight years at City and, becoming the most decorated goalkeeper in their history.
While Pep Guardiola has already signed one goalkeeper this summer, in Marcus Bettinelli, losing Ederson would mean he would have to make a fourth major buy, after Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Rayan Ait-Nouri.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments