Edu defends Arsenal’s transfer policy but accepts early form is ‘unacceptable’

Arsenal technical director Edu has defended the club’s transfer policy following fierce criticism and a poor start to the season.

The Gunners, who spent a reported £156million in the summer window, have lost their opening three Premier League games without scoring a single goal.

Six players have been brought in since the end of last season but only Martin Odegaard and Ben White could be considered ready for immediate or regular first-team action. The rest have been signed with an eye on the future or to improve the depth of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Edu claims it is unfair for fans or pundits to rush to make judgements based on early results and pointed out that injuries have also been a factor in the matches so far.

The Brazilian told Sky Sports: “We suffered last year because we lost a lot of players and we didn’t really have good back-ups to play games.

“I believe we need a squad to win games. We need a squad to be in a good position at the end of the season because it is not only about the first XI. We need a foundation.

The Gunners have endured a miserable start to the season (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“Of course, it has hurt us to be in that situation. We are hurt, I am hurt. I don’t want to see the club there, but I want to see the team playing together. Let’s judge the team when they play together.

“Why are a few clubs around the Premier League just signing one or two players? It’s because they already have the foundation. They already have the team prepared. I’m sorry, but the reality is we don’t.”

Despite that, Edu does concede the club’s current position is unacceptable.

Arsenal were surprisingly beaten by promoted Brentford in the their opening game before defeats to likely title challengers Chelsea and Manchester City.

He said: “I understand the pressure. I understand the pressure on me, Mikel, the board and the club because the situation we are in now is not acceptable.

“But now is the moment for everybody to be together and I would like to see people step forward in difficult moments and take the responsibility. I am responsible for what we are doing.”