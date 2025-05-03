Edwin Van der Sar hoping lightning strikes twice for Manchester United

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Edwin Van der Sar experienced Europa League heartbreak as chief executive of Ajax in 2017 when Manchester United triumphed in the final.

Now, he hopes his former club can find similar success in the competition eight years later.

Jose Mourinho’s first campaign at Old Trafford ended by winning Europe’s second-tier competition, which took precedence over the Premier League towards the end of the campaign that the Red Devils stumbled home in sixth.

The Portuguese’s decision paid off as United lifted the Europa League and sealed Champions League qualification by winning the Stockholm showpiece 2-0 against Ajax.

The ex-United goalkeeper sees similarities to the current situation under Ruben Amorim, whose side enter the weekend 14th.

They are tantalisingly close to the Europa League final after Thursday’s 3-0 first-leg win at Athletic Bilbao in the last four.

open image in gallery Jose Mourinho oversaw United's Europa League win in 2017

“I know they had it once before in 2017 and I was the other team in the final with Ajax,” Van der Sar said.

“I was director, the chief executive.

“We were of course delighted to reach the Europa League final but when you’re in a final you want, and you need, to win it.

“I think even that time United were outside the Champions League positions, so they were over the moon that they won the trophy.

“That situation or that possibility is still there for them, and hopefully they can save a small part of the season.

“But mainly being attractive for players and other personnel to come to United, and help them gaining respect, quality and not better players but different kind of players for the system that the manager wants to play.”

While Van der Sar may have been cursing United in 2017, he retains strong affection for a club he helped win four Premier League titles and a Champions League during a six-year stint.

open image in gallery Edwin van der Sar says Manchester United is an ‘amazing’ club ( PA Archive )

“It’s an amazing club, we had great success, a fantastic manager,” he said of United, who travel to Brentford on Sunday.

“I spoke to (Sir Alex) Ferguson last month when I was there (visiting), and the guys who are running the club now.

“Hopefully with the warm feeling that I have, hopefully in the next coming years they can be, they need to be, back up at the level where they should be.”

Van der Sar enjoyed his recent visit to Old Trafford, where he will be taking to the field on June 15 at Soccer Aid for UNICEF.

It will be the 54-year-old former Netherlands international’s second match since suffering a brain haemorrhage shortly after leaving Ajax in 2023.

“You’re not doing it for yourself, it’s of course for a good cause in UNICEF,” Van der Sar said. “But it’s an amazing feeling to get back to Old Trafford and be back on the pitch again.

“I had a brain haemorrhage two years ago and that game in October, which was in Korea, was the first one.

“So, I did some training with my son and you want to give a good impression to the fans and also for yourself, so on that part the health issues are gone.

“I work out once or twice a week in a gym, I cycle a lot on the road or with the mountain bike, play padel, golf.

“That’s one of the benefits of not having a job at the moment that you have time to do other things and travel a lot, so that’s why I hope to be as fit as a fiddle come the game.”

Soccer Aid for UNICEF takes place on June 15 at Old Trafford. Adult tickets start from £20 and juniors from £10. See socceraid.org.uk.