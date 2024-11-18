Report highlights ‘social value’ of EFL clubs as over £1bn generated last season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

EFL clubs and their charities generated more than £1bn in social value last season, according to a new report.

The benefits brought to society as a result of club community work and its economic value was calculated at £1.24bn in 2023-24, a 43 per cent increase on the 2021-22 figure.

A report by independent research experts Substance, commissioned by the EFL, finds club community schemes are being called on more than ever.

The report found that for every £1 spent by a club or its community organisation, £11 was generated in social value. This can be as a result of money saved in health and crime budgets through early interventions made by community groups.

There were 54 per cent more hours spent on community activities and interventions in 2023-24 compared to 2021-22, with more than one million people accessing at least one offering in the season for the first time.

Work done by clubs to reduce incidences of stroke, dementia and diabetes was calculated to be worth £32.62m in NHS cost savings, while schemes to promote good mental health and tackle loneliness are said to save £42.66m.

Community work to steer people away from anti-social behaviour and criminality and towards education generated a saving of £4.24m.

Many clubs are situated in areas of high deprivation and, through work to reduce the number of people classified as NEET (not in education, employment and training) and reduce the number of school absences, the report estimates a saving of £55.53m.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: "What's clear from the latest report findings is that the impact and value EFL clubs and their club charities bring to society as a whole is increasing year on year, with clubs' impact transcending far beyond the football pitch. They are key pillars in community life.

"We only have to look at what's happening on the ground right now - clubs are already stepping up to ensure those most in need are ready for the winter months ahead with access to warm spaces, hot meals and even things many of us take for granted such as owning a warm winter coat.

"We know that our clubs play an integral role in their communities - relieving the pressures of the cost of living is just one of many - and this report provides us with the hard evidence in relation to the value, significance and life-changing impact of EFL club community work on a national scale."