EFL chief executive Trevor Birch involved in the league’s efforts on Derby sale

American businessman Chris Kirchner formally withdrew his offer to buy the club on Monday.

Jamie Gardner
Tuesday 14 June 2022 16:53
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch is heavily involved in discussions over Derby's future (Mike Egerton/PA)
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch is heavily involved in discussions over Derby’s future (Mike Egerton/PA)
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch is heavily involved in the league’s efforts to help secure a new buyer for Derby.

American businessman Chris Kirchner formally withdrew his offer to buy the club on Monday, leaving the Rams in a potentially perilous situation with the new League One season starting on July 30.

The EFL stated on Sunday that it had changed the conditions suspending the expulsion of Derby from the league, to make it party to all correspondence and discussions between administrators Quantuma and any interested parties.

The PA news agency understands Birch is personally taking a prominent role. He has worked as an administrator previously at Portsmouth and Hearts in 2012 and 2013 and has served as a chief executive of Chelsea, Everton and Sheffield United as well as Derby.

“Further urgent proactive action is required in order to do whatever is possible to secure the club’s future as a continuing member of the EFL,” Birch said on Sunday.

The consortium brought together by General Sports Worldwide founder and chairman Andy Appleby – a former owner of Derby – is understood to still be trying to present the administrators with a credible option.

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley says he remains willing to do a deal to buy Derby (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

A letter sent from former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley to the administrators via his lawyers on Saturday stated he was “ready and willing to transact”.

Quantuma said on Monday there were “a growing number of interested parties, each of whom have a real willingness to complete a deal as soon as possible”.

A deal to buy Derby remains financially onerous however for any buyer, with club debts reported to be in the region of £60million.

