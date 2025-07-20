Liverpool close in on deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, the PA news agency understands.

Claims of a bid of 90million euros (£78m) being accepted for the Frenchman appear to be wide of the mark, with the two clubs still in negotiations over the fee and the structure of any transfer.

But it is understood Liverpool are increasingly confident an agreement will soon be struck, with personal terms already reached with the 23-year-old, who has made a splash in the Bundesliga after last year’s switch from Paris St Germain.

Ekitike initially moved to Frankfurt on loan 18 months ago before completing a permanent switch in the summer and he scored 15 goals in 31 games to help the club finish third in the German top flight.

His exploits attracted the attention of Newcastle, who reportedly had a £70m offer for the France Under-21 international knocked back and have subsequently seemed to have dropped out of the race.

Liverpool had been weighing up a big-money move for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, although with the Magpies warning he is not for sale, the Premier League champions switched focus to Ekitike.

Arne Slot’s side have already signed Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer, with Giorgi Mamardashvili linking up with the side after agreeing a move last August.

The likely arrival of Ekitike to Anfield for another sizeable transfer fee might nudge Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa closer to the exit door as Liverpool look to balance the books. Luis Diaz is still attracting attention from Bayern Munich although the Reds have no plans to sell the Colombian.