Ella Toone available for Manchester United after winning appeal against red card

Manchester United will have Ella Toone available for their next game after her red card against Tottenham was overturned.

The forward was dismissed with 11 minutes to go against Spurs in the Women’s Super League on Sunday following a coming together with Eveliina Summanen that saw Toone shove the Tottenham player in the shoulder.

Despite being reduced to 10, Leah Galton’s second-half strike and Molly Bartrip’s own goal were enough for United to secure a 2-1 win and go top of the WSL table, but manager Marc Skinner was disappointed with Summanen’s reaction.

“Maybe play-acting is a tough word but actually the reality is there is no need to roll around holding your face, right? There is no need,” he said post-match.

“You want to see passion for your club. Yes, it is a foul and probably a yellow card with the tackle from Tooney but there is a tangle of legs. Maybe there is a little bit of frustration and we have to be accountable for our actions.

“We’ll assess that within and deal with it internally but you just don’t need to roll around holding your face. That is the part I don’t want to come into our game because it is a clear push on the shoulder and maybe more frustration.”

On Wednesday an FA statement said Toone’s red card had been overturned, meaning she will be available for United’s next three games, which include a top-of-the-table clash with Chelsea in March.

“Ella Toone will be available for Manchester United’s next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal,” the statement said.

“The forward was sent off for violent conduct during the WSL game against Tottenham on Sunday.”