Five of record-breaker Ellen White’s most memorable England goals
White surpassed Kelly Smith’s tally of 46 international strikes in the Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia
Ellen White has overtaken Kelly Smith to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer by reaching 47 international strikes early on in the Women’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia.
A quickfire brace scored inside four first-half minutes saw White finally edge her Lionesses tally beyond Smith’s at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five of her most famous England strikes.
England 3-0 Austria, Women’s World Cup qualifying, March 25 2010
White made her England debut as a substitute, in the absence of Smith whose record she has gone on to break. She scored in the 84th minute to cap off the win with a chip from a narrow angle.
England 2-0 Japan, World Cup Group Stage, July 5 2011
White scored a crucial opening goal as the Lionesses beat Japan to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a clever lob over the goalkeeper.
England 6-0 Scotland, Women’s European Championships, July 19 2017, Group stage
White scored the Lionesses’ third goal of the game in a dominant victory over rivals Scotland, pouncing on a loose ball after Jill Scott’s effort from distance rebounded off the crossbar and into the path of the predatory striker.
United States 0-1 England, She Believes Cup, March 4 2017
White pounced after Lucy Bronze’s strike hit the crossbar, as England stunned the world champions at the She Believes Cup despite being the lowest-ranked team at the event.
England 3-0 Norway, World Cup Quarter-finals, June 27 2019
White found the net from close range to double England’s lead as they booked their place in a second consecutive Women’s World Cup semi-final.
