Ellen White to miss Man City’s Champions League qualification opener

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor says striker Ellen White is unavailable for their Women’s Champions League first-round qualifer on Thursday,

The forward, who won the Euros with England this summer, has had an “extended time away due to personal reasons” and so won’t travel with the team to face Tomiris-Turan.

City finished third in the Women’s Super League last season and so have to go through the qualification process. Chelsea have secured a group spot after winning the WSL last season with Arsenal in the second round of qualifying following their second spot finish.

White may not be competing but Euros winners and City stars Ellie Roebuck, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp are in the squad.

And while City do not have White at their disposal, captain Steph Houghton is back in the ranks following her injury.

Taylor said of the skipper’s return: “[Houghton] is a big player for us on and off the pitch. The leadership she brings is second to none, which has been proven here at the club and on the international scene.”

If City beat their Kazakh opponents they will face either Sturm Graz or Real Madrid on Sunday ahead of the WSL return on 10/11 September.