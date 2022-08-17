Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ellen White to miss Man City’s Champions League qualification opener

White won the Euros this summer with England

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 17 August 2022 15:44
Comments
<p>White has had extended leave due to personal reasons</p>

White has had extended leave due to personal reasons

(Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor says striker Ellen White is unavailable for their Women’s Champions League first-round qualifer on Thursday,

The forward, who won the Euros with England this summer, has had an “extended time away due to personal reasons” and so won’t travel with the team to face Tomiris-Turan.

City finished third in the Women’s Super League last season and so have to go through the qualification process. Chelsea have secured a group spot after winning the WSL last season with Arsenal in the second round of qualifying following their second spot finish.

White may not be competing but Euros winners and City stars Ellie Roebuck, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp are in the squad.

And while City do not have White at their disposal, captain Steph Houghton is back in the ranks following her injury.

Recommended

Taylor said of the skipper’s return: “[Houghton] is a big player for us on and off the pitch. The leadership she brings is second to none, which has been proven here at the club and on the international scene.”

If City beat their Kazakh opponents they will face either Sturm Graz or Real Madrid on Sunday ahead of the WSL return on 10/11 September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in