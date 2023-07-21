Ellie Roebuck: England and Man City goalkeeper in profile

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, 23, started her career at her girlhood club Sheffield United before leaving to join Manchester City at the young age of 15.

She went on to sign her first professional contract with the club at 18 in 2018 after impressing on the senior stage in Karen Bardsley’s absence.

Roebuck’s success at club level earned her her first senior call-up to Phil Neville’s England squad in the latter stages of 2018 and she was later invited to train with the SheBelieves Cup squad in the US in March 2019.

That same year, Roebuck signed a two-year contract extension and was soon awarded the Barclays Women’s Super League’s Golden Glove at the end of the 2019/20 season, having kept 10 clean sheets in 16 league appearances.

The Sheffield native was then called up to be Great Britain’s number one for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, starting all four of England’s games when the pandemic-delayed tournament finally took place in summer 2021.

However, she missed much of the 2021/22 season due to a calf injury, limiting her to 10 league appearances out of 22. She also missed several international fixtures.

In February last year, the City goalkeeper made her 100th appearance for the club against Chelsea, before helping the side to Continental Cup success.

She was part of the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2022-winning side, England’s first major football honour since the men’s side won the 1966 World Cup, but then, as now, she faces the near-impossible task of ousting Mary Earps between the sticks, with the promising Hannah Hampton also waiting in the wings.