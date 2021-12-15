Arsenal move into top four at West Ham’s expense

Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe were on target as David Moyes’ men were beaten.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 15 December 2021 22:32
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring the opener in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over West Ham (Nick Potts/PA).
(PA Wire)

Arsenal replaced West Ham in the Premier League’s top four after beating them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe

Martinelli put the Gunners ahead three minutes into the second half before West Ham were reduced to 10 men when Vladimir Coufal was sent off following a challenge on Alexandre Lacazette.

The resulting penalty by Lacazette, in the 69th minute, was saved by ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski but substitute Smith Rowe then doubled the hosts’ lead with three minutes of normal time remaining.

After recording a second win in five days with now ex-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the squad following a breach of discipline, Arsenal leapfrog the Hammers into fourth place.

Wolves are up to eighth after Romain Saiss’ effort just before the break earned them a 1-0 win at Brighton.

While it was a first victory in five outings for the visitors, Brighton’s winless run extended to 11 games.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace and Southampton played out a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

After Wilfried Zaha’s early opener for the Eagles was cancelled out by James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick in the 32nd minute, Armando Broja put Southampton in front four minutes later. Jordan Ayew then netted a 65th-minute equaliser.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in