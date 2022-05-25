Emile Smith Rowe returns to England Under-21s squad for Euro 2023 qualfiers

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer has been handed a first call-up

Nick Mashiter
Wednesday 25 May 2022 11:17
Comments
Emile Smith Rowe has returned to the England Under-21s squad ahead of crucial Euro 2023 qualifiers
Emile Smith Rowe has returned to the England Under-21s squad ahead of crucial Euro 2023 qualifiers
(PA Wire)

Emile Smith Rowe has returned to the England Under-21s squad for their crucial Euro 2023 qualifiers.

The Arsenal midfielder has dropped back down from the seniors, having last played for the Young Lions in October.

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, who scored seven goals in 20 appearances on loan at Preston this season, has been handed his first call-up by boss Lee Carsley for the final four qualifiers.

Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford, who has been on loan at Bolton this season, is also included for the first time.

The Young Lions are second in Group G, three points behind the Czech Republic with two games in hand.

Recommended

Carsley’s side go to Ceske Budejovice on June 3 for the crunch top-of-the-table game before hosting Albania, travelling to Kosovo and ending with a home game at Huddersfield against Slovenia on June 13.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in