Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe out for two months after groin surgery

The 22-year-old is expected to return to training with the Premier League leaders in December

Alex Pattle
Thursday 29 September 2022 12:27
Comments
Mertesacker and Wilshere on Arsenal's academy and Nwaneri's debut

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is facing at least two months on the sidelines after undergoing ‘successful’ groin surgery this week.

The 22-year-old has managed no more than 16 minutes of game time in an individual match so far this season and has only stepped onto the pitch four times. In Arsenal’s other fixtures so far this term, the England international has either been an unused substitute or been left out of Mikel Arteta’s squad altogether.

The Premier League leaders have now revealed that Smith Rowe has undergone groin surgery to alleviate the ‘discomfort’ that has limited his appearances.

A statement released by Arsenal on Thursday (29 September) read: “In recent months, Emile Smith Rowe has been experiencing discomfort in his groin, which has limited his training and match appearances.

“Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.

Recommended

“This successful surgery took place in London in the past few days and Emile’s rehabilitation programme is already underway. We are hopeful that Emile will return to full training in December. Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Emile to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Arsenal last played on 18 September, beating Brentford 3-0 away from home in the Premier League. Smith Rowe was absent from the Gunners’ squad.

Arsenal next play this Saturday (1 October), hosting rivals Tottenham in a Premier League north London derby.

Arteta’s side are top of table with 18 points, one ahead of defending champions Manchester City, while Spurs are third – also on 17 points.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in