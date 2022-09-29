Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is facing at least two months on the sidelines after undergoing ‘successful’ groin surgery this week.

The 22-year-old has managed no more than 16 minutes of game time in an individual match so far this season and has only stepped onto the pitch four times. In Arsenal’s other fixtures so far this term, the England international has either been an unused substitute or been left out of Mikel Arteta’s squad altogether.

The Premier League leaders have now revealed that Smith Rowe has undergone groin surgery to alleviate the ‘discomfort’ that has limited his appearances.

A statement released by Arsenal on Thursday (29 September) read: “In recent months, Emile Smith Rowe has been experiencing discomfort in his groin, which has limited his training and match appearances.

“Following a significant setback at our Premier League match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on September 4, and after further specialist consultations and discussions with our medical team, Emile underwent surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his groin.

“This successful surgery took place in London in the past few days and Emile’s rehabilitation programme is already underway. We are hopeful that Emile will return to full training in December. Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Emile to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Arsenal last played on 18 September, beating Brentford 3-0 away from home in the Premier League. Smith Rowe was absent from the Gunners’ squad.

Arsenal next play this Saturday (1 October), hosting rivals Tottenham in a Premier League north London derby.

Arteta’s side are top of table with 18 points, one ahead of defending champions Manchester City, while Spurs are third – also on 17 points.