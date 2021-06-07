Aston Villa have confirmed an agreement has been reached with Norwich City to sign Emiliano Buendia.

As reported by The Independent, the deal is expected to be worth an initial £33 million.

While the move will not be finalised until Buendia returns from international duty with Argentina, where he is inside the team’s biosecure bubble.

Dean Smith will look to officially add the 24-year-old to his squad once a medical is completed following the Albiceleste’s World Cup qualifier against Colombia on Tuesday.

A statement from the club read: “Aston Villa and Norwich City have reached an agreement for the transfer of Emiliano Buendia.

“As Emiliano is currently in the Argentina national team’s biosecure bubble, preparing for a World Cup qualifying match with Colombia on Tuesday evening, he will undergo a medical and complete the transfer after the game.”

The deal represents a huge profit for the Canaries, having brought the player to Carrow Road in 2018 for just £1.5m from Getafe.

While The Independent also understands Buendia will sign a five-year contract worth around £80,000-per-week plus bonuses.

He scored 15 goals and added 16 assists in the Championship last season and had also attracted interest from clubs in Europe, but the 24-year-old is happily settled in England.

His decision comes as a major blow to Arsenal who had made Buendia a key target after it became clear a permanent move for Martin Odegaard remained complicated.