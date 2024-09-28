Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been suspended for two matches by Fifa for “offensive behaviour”, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said in a statement on Friday.

Martinez will miss Argentina’s next South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Venezuela and Bolivia in October.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has been suspended over incidents in matches against Chile and Colombia earlier this month.

In the Chile game, his first since winning the Copa America in the United States, Martinez celebrated by making a lewd gesture with the trophy, as he did after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After the loss to Colombia, the 32-year-old hit a local television camera.

“Damian Emiliano Martinez is being held responsible for his offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play,” the AFA said in a statement, adding that it disagreed with the Fifa Disciplinary Committee’s decision.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the golden glove at the last World Cup ( PA Wire )

The ban has no bearing on Martinez’s availability for Aston Villa, with the shot-stopped likely to start as Unai Emery’s side visit Portman Road to take on Ipswich on Sunday.

Argentina currently top Conmebol’s qualifying standings with 18 points from eight matches, and are two points clear of second place Colombia. The top six finishers will qualify directly to the 2026 World Cup.

Reuters