Premier League team of the year: Arsenal and Man City players dominate selection

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It has been another memorable Premier League campaign, with plenty of fine individual performances.

Here, the PA news agency picks out 11 players who have impressed over the 2023-24 season.

William Saliba, Phil Foden and Ollie Watkins have all enjoyed standout campaigns ( PA )

Argentina goalkeeper Martinez has produced a string of consistent performances for Villa, with his blunder against Liverpool this week a rare occurrence, as Unai Emery’s side secured Champions League qualification.

Martinez also impressed during Villa’s run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals – and revelled in taking centre stage in the quarter-final penalty shoot-out win at Lille.

Ben White (Arsenal)

White has proved an important player for Arsenal at both ends of the pitch this season, especially from set-pieces.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta described him as a player who “leads by example every day” and the consistency of the versatile former Brighton defender has seen him rewarded with a new long-term deal.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Although the Reds were not able to sustain their Premier League title challenge, Dutch defender Van Dijk was a solid performer on all fronts.

The Netherlands international scored the winning goal in extra-time as Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final – and has vowed to be play a central part in the huge transition which will take place at Anfield when manager Jurgen Klopp waves goodbye.

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Saliba, 23, has continued to grow into an integral member of the Gunners backline, forging a formidable partnership alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Having missed the run-in last season because of a back problem as Arsenal’s momentum faded, a fully-fit Saliba has proved key as Arteta’s side fought to last the distance with Manchester City in the title race.

Rodri (Manchester City)

City’s midfield maestro Rodri has continued his long unbeaten Premier League run through this season – which could reach 50 games on the final day.

The industrious Spain international admitted he probably did need a rest, but never let his performances dip as Pep Guardiola’s side closed in on yet another title.

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

After leaving West Ham in a record £105million deal to join Arsenal, the spotlight was always going to be on Rice this season.

The England midfielder, though, showed no signs of the hefty price tag weighing heavy on his shoulders with a host of superb displays and has scored seven Premier League goals heading into the final weekend.

Gunners skipper Odegaard has led by example this season, creating 95 chances in Premier League games and scoring eight goals.

The Norway playmaker is always on the front foot and has been key to clinical transition from midfield to attack, often finding a slide-rule pass when nothing appeared on.

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Foden has enjoyed a fine campaign for City, scoring 25 goals and providing 11 assists through all competitions – hitting peak form over the Premier League title run-in.

The 23-year-old midfielder was voted the men’s Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association and also looks set to be play a key role for England at Euro 2024.

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

After swapping the Etihad Stadium for Stamford Bridge on deadline day of the summer transfer window, the 22-year-old forward has made the most of his opportunities under Mauricio Pochettino.

Palmer has scored 22 Premier League goals – including a memorable hat-trick against Manchester United – to help keep alive Chelsea’s hopes of European qualification.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

England forward Watkins has been a standout performer for Villa, leading the charge on both fronts.

Watkins has scored 19 Premier League goals and also tops the assists standings with 13 so far, which he hopes can cement a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad this summer.

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Norway frontman Haaland has shrugged off suggestions of second-season syndrome to lead the Premier League scoring charts again with 27.

Coming good when it mattered most, Haaland plundered four goals in the demolition of Wolves at the start of May to help put City back on track for another title – and dispatched an ice-cool late penalty to secure three crucial points against Tottenham.