Caoimhin Kelleher feels Liverpool are ready for ‘massive’ game against Arsenal

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has described Sunday’s game at Arsenal as a “massive” fixture even if it comes early in the Premier League title race.

The Reds go into the weekend top of the table and enjoying the best overall start to a season in club history after Wednesday’s 1-0 Champions League win at RB Leipzig made it 11 wins from 12 under new manager Arne Slot.

Last weekend’s 2-1 home win over Chelsea was seen as a major test of their title credentials but an even bigger one awaits at the Emirates Stadium, where Liverpool fell to a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal last February under Jurgen Klopp.

“It is early days in the title race but it is still a massive game,” Kelleher said.

“We did not get the best result there last season and we will be looking to do better this time. It will be really tough and we need to be prepared.”

Kelleher made his fourth Liverpool appearance of the season in Leipzig and is set to keep his place for a few weeks longer at least as regular number one Alisson Becker recovers from the hamstring injury suffered against Crystal Palace on October 5.

Republic of Ireland international Kelleher is seen as one of the best back-up goalkeepers in world football, and the 25-year-old is keen to take his opportunity to shine, having recorded his second clean sheet of the campaign in Germany.

“I just need to keep playing well when I have the opportunity, it is nice to get a run of games and hopefully get some clean sheets,” said Kelleher, who is enjoying the benefits of being number one for now.

“You get a rhythm of games. When you know you have game time coming up it is easier to prepare.”

A strengthened defence has been an early hallmark of Liverpool under Slot, and they have kept seven clean sheets in 12 games.

“It has been a great start, obviously,” Kelleher said.

“It is down to a number of things. Definitely, the defensive form has been key. We have kept a lot of clean sheets and conceded less goals.

“On nights like (Wednesday), it is not easy coming away from home but to dig in and defend well as a whole team, we are doing that brilliantly right now.

“I don’t want to be busy at all. The defenders are key to that this season. The whole team has really put in some shifts and there have been some big blocks and big tackles to get the clean sheets.”

If Liverpool can keep Arsenal quiet on Sunday, talk of their title potential will only ramp up, but Kelleher believes they are ready.

“I will always back the team,” he said.

“I know the quality we have. It is going to be a tough game, obviously, going to the Emirates, it is not easy at all but we will do our best to be as well prepared as we can and we will give it a good go.”