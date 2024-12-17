Emma Hayes named best women’s coach at FIFA awards
The former Chelsea boss led the United States to Olympic gold in Paris.
United States head coach Emma Hayes was named best women’s coach for 2024 at The Best FIFA Awards in Doha.
The 48-year-old guided Chelsea to a fifth successive Women’s Super League title last season before leaving to take over the USA and leading them to Olympic gold in Paris.
It is the second time Hayes has won the award after she took the prize in 2021. She reclaims the title from England boss Sarina Wiegman, who won it in 2022 and 2023.
And it completes a year to remember for Hayes after she was also awarded the Ballon d’Or for women’s coach of the year in October.
She fought off competition from the likes of Manchester City head coach Gareth Taylor and her Chelsea successor Sonia Bompastor to claim the award in Qatar.
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho won the Puskas Award for his sensational overhead kick against Everton in November 2023.