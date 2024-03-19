I might give her a game in goal – Emma Hayes hails Sjoeke Nusken’s versatility

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Hayes hailed Sjoeke Nusken after the German scored her second brace in as many games during Chelsea’s 3-0 first-leg victory over Ajax in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The versatile forward came into the game on a high from her double in the Blues’ 3-1 win over title rivals Arsenal in the Women’s Super League on Friday.

Her double came after England winger Lauren James scored the opener at Johan Cruijff ArenA.

“Nusken has a natural ability to be in the right spaces inside the box,” Hayes said.

“She’s a box player, no question. She wants to be there, and the third goal epitomised her desire, her positioning and her quality.

“I might give her a game in goal as well next week, just to try it out.”

Chelsea’s advantage keeps their quadruple hopes alive and gives them a cushion going into the second leg later this month at Stamford Bridge.

Hayes expects Ajax to deliver an improved performance in that tie.

She said: “When you’re used to European competition you know they’re two very different games. When you go away and you win games like this, the brain gets a little bit relaxed. You go home and you see an opposite performance.

“I felt that when we played Lyon last year – we went away and it was a disciplined performance. We went home and Lyon were the dominant side even though we went through. We need to heed that warning and share that experience with the players.”

Guro Reiten had a goal chalked off for offside and Hayes credited VAR for the decisions during the match.

She said: “The players carried out the game plan in and out of possession the way we wanted and it was good to experience VAR for the right reasons.

“I’ve always wanted VAR for big decisions, and it showed tonight that it was important and both big VAR decisions were correct.”