Chelsea boss Emma Hayes closing in on return to touchline

Chelsea hope manager Emma Hayes could return to the touchline for her side’s next fixture against Tottenham on November 20.

Hayes, 46, is recovering from a hysterectomy and announced on October 13 that she would be taking temporary leave from her post.

But following Chelsea’s emphatic 3-1 Women’s Super League win at Manchester United on Sunday evening, general manager Paul Green believes she is closing in on a comeback.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Green, who has overseen first-team affairs alongside Hayes’ assistant Denise Reddy, said: “We go into the international break hopefully ready to welcome Emma Hayes back to the touchline for our next game, if everything goes well, against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.”

The development will come as a major boost to Chelsea following a superb win which propelled them level on points with leaders Arsenal.

Following the victory, Hayes tweeted: “Watching games at home with intermittent internet. I can’t cope.

“I’m so ready to go back to work but what a team, staff, players and fans we have. Everyone has been amazing. So so proud. And I can’t do this home watching for much longer.”

The hosts headed into the fixture with five wins from as many matches, but Sam Kerr, former United forward Lauren James and Erin Cuthbert all found the target in a rousing second-half display.

“Lauren James is a top player,” added Green. “This season, she’s been electric, and you saw it again tonight.

“Every time she got the ball, you expected something to happen and she was the real bright spark for us. She thoroughly deserved the goal.

“We found a way in the second half, and when we went 2-0 up, I thought some of the football we played was outstanding. We thoroughly deserved the win.”