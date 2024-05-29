Let the adventure begin – Sonia Bompastor replaces Emma Hayes at Chelsea

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea have appointed Lyon manager Sonia Bompastor as their new head coach on a four-year deal.

The 43-year-old succeeds Emma Hayes, who over 12 years led the Blues to 14 major trophies including a fifth straight league title on the final day of the recently concluded campaign.

Bompastor, who won seven trophies in her three years in charge of Lyon, begins her new role on July 1.

Bompastor said: “I am incredibly grateful to join Chelsea Football Club as the head coach of the women’s team. It is an institution in English football.

“I will give my all to this new project to meet the ambitions of the club, the staff and the players.

“I hope to live up to Emma’s legacy and continue the work that has been done in recent years. Let the adventure begin.”