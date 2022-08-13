Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season, but could not help to keep them up.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 13 August 2022 22:39
Emmanuel Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches (Adam Davy/PA)
Emmanuel Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up.

Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in the squad for Friday night’s win over Burnley as he finalised a switch to the City Ground.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” a club statement read.

Recommended

No terms were disclosed by Forest, with a reported £20million fee having been agreed.

Manager Steve Cooper has strengthened his squad with a significant number of signings during the summer transfer window.

Forest have also been linked with Brighton forward Neal Maupay, who was left out of Saturday’s squad against Newcastle.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in