Astonishing late drama as Bournemouth and West Ham share points

Enes Unal scored a sensational 90th-minute free-kick to earn in-form Bournemouth a 1-1 Premier League draw against West Ham following a thrilling finale at the Vitality Stadium.

Lucas Paqueta’s contentious penalty looked to have snatched victory for the Hammers to further ease pressure on under-fire boss Julen Lopetegui, three minutes from time.

But substitute Unal, who scored a late leveller in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Ipswich, delightfully curled the ball home from range at the death.

open image in gallery Unal whipped the free-kick over the wall ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery It cancelled out Paqueta’s penalty moments before ( Getty Images )

Andoni Iraola’s hosts had wasted a series of second-half chances to secure a fourth-successive top-flight victory after Cherries forward Antoine Semenyo and Hammers captain Jarrod Bowen each hit the woodwork in the opening period.

Bournemouth climb to sixth - above Aston Villa on goal difference - thanks to the dramatic draw, while West Ham remain 14th.

The Hammers squad spent part of the build-up to the game visiting injured team-mate Michail Antonio in hospital following his recent car crash.

Travelling fans chanted the name of their club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer with nine minutes played - in recognition of Antonio’s squad number - before almost seeing their side fall behind.

Having won Kepa Arrizabalaga’s long ball to the right wing in the air, Semenyo was slipped in after slick interplay between Evanilson and Justin Kluivert but his low shot struck the outside of the left post.

West Ham, whose players wore black armbands in memory of 15-year-old academy goalkeeper Oscar Fairs, who died last week after a battle with cancer, rattled the frame of the goal at the other end, just three minutes later.

Mohammed Kudus led the visitors’ counter-attack, which culminated with Bowen swiveling to curl left-footed against the Cherries’ crossbar from inside the D.

England forward Bowen later stung the palms of Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa, while Carlos Soler and Tomas Soucek each fired wide as the Hammers enjoyed the better first-half chances.

Yet the hosts almost snatched a 45th-minute lead when the unmarked Dango Ouattara was superbly denied by the legs of West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski after Semenyo’s initial effort deflected across the box.

Hammers boss Lopetegui cut a frustrated figure on the touchline for much of the first half.

His side were pinned back immediately after the restart as Ouattara, Kluivert, Semenyo and Ryan Christie each threatened for the home team.

Hammers striker Niclas Fullkrug was introduced in place of midfielder Soler in a bid to shift the momentum back in the away team’s favour.

Lopetegui was then booked for protesting after Edson Alvarez was shown a yellow card for bringing down Semenyo before only a last-ditch tackle from Illia Zabarnyi denied Kudus.

Cherries substitute Philip Billing saw an effort blocked by Maximilian Kilman and Fabianski kept out Christie’s follow-up effort before the game burst to life in the closing stages.

West Ham looked to have wasted a golden chance for a winner when Fullkrug headed straight at Kepa from close range following Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s right-wing delivery.

But, following VAR intervention, referee Christopher Kavanagh watched the incident on the touchline monitor and controversially pointed to the penalty spot due to Wan-Bissaka’s cross brushing the outstretched arm of Tyler Adams.

Brazil international Paqueta calmly rolled the ball into the bottom-right corner to spark wild scenes in the away end.

Yet the lead lasted just three minutes.

Turkey forward Unal claimed the eye-catching equaliser, bending a sumptuous set-piece into the top-left corner from almost 30 yards.

