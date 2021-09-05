England players warm up before kick-off (The FA via Getty Images)

England are looking to make it five wins from five in World Cup qualifying as they welcome Andorra to Wembley, with manager Gareth Southgate expected to make a number of changes to his side following the Three Lions’ impressive 4-0 victory in Hungary.

While the result in Budapest was overshadowed by the racist abuse England’s players faced from home supporters at the Puskas Arena, Southgate’s team strengthened their qualification hopes with an emphatic win in their match since the Euro 2020 final. Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice were all on target as England took a five-point lead at the top of Group I.

The visit of Andorra, ranked 156 in the world, represents a chance for Southgate to experiment ahead of the tough trip to Poland on Wednesday. Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is in line to make his England debut following his first call-up to the senior squad, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Jude Bellingham and Jesse Lingard could also feature from the start. Southgate has urged those players to make the most of their opportunity as Bamford looks to make an impression after missing out on England’s Euro 2020 squad, despite scoring 17 Premier League goals last season. “We just want him to go and enjoy his football,” Southgate said of the Leeds striker. “The phrase you used was opportunity and that’s exactly what it is. It should put any more pressure on himself than that. We know what he’s capable of and we’re looking forward to seeing him play.”

Follow all the action and live updates from the World Cup qualifier below as England host Andorra: