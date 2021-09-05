Roy Keane questioned England’s “attitude” against Andorra, despite the Three Lions strengthening their World Cup qualifying hopes with a 4-0 win.

Gareth Southgate’s side were not threatened by the visitors, who arrived at Wembley ranked 156 in the world, but it took until late in the second half for the hosts to turn their dominance into goals.

Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount were called into action after the hour-mark with England only a goal up, with the latter two players combining in winning a penalty which Kane converted to give the Three Lions some breathing space.

Jesse Lingard added his second goal late on with Bukayo Saka scoring England’s fourth, as Southgate’s side continued their 100 per cent start to their World Cup qualifying group ahead of their trip to Poland on Wednesday.

Speaking afterwards, Keane said Southgate’s changes were needed to secure the win after England had lost their momentum in the second half.

“The game did go flat in the second half, I thought the players’ attitudes could have been better,” Keane told ITV.

“Gareth was no doubt frustrated, or the changes were planned, but it wasn’t great. Of course they got a few goals at the end but Andorra tired and the goalkeeper gave them a helping hand.

“But I thought the second half was really poor quality, from both sides.”

“When you’re talking about these teams [Andorra], people say it’s not easy to break them down, but it is easy - if you do things properly and do them quickly,” Keane added.

“Like we saw in the second half, the substitutes came on and gave a bit of energy, give and go. These teams can’t deal with it, particularly in the second half when they get tired.”

England face Poland on Wednesday, with a five-point lead at the top of Group I. Southgate’s side defeated Poland 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Wembley in March, although they were missing star striker Robert Lewandowski.