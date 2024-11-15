England fans asked to provide details following ‘difficulties’ at Athens match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The England Supporters Travel Club has called for witnesses to come forward after an investigation was launched into the treatment of away fans before Thursday night’s Nations League match in Greece.

Some England supporters faced heavy-handed policing and tear gas on their way to the Olympic Stadium Athens, and on Friday morning the The Football Association and Football Supporters’ Association confirmed they would be launching a probe into the complaints.

England, who won the match 3-0, were backed by 3,500 travelling supporters in Thursday’s key Group B2 encounter.

A statement from the ESTC, linking to an online form, read: “We are aware that some England supporters experienced difficulties when entering the Athens Olympic Stadium last night.

“FA Security, ESTC staff, the UK Police and The FSA were all on hand to witness these incidents and will work together to document and address the issue further with the appropriate authorities.

“The safety of ESTC members attending any match is a priority for us and we are disappointed in the incidents from last night.

“We will provide a further update once we have one but would encourage anyone who wishes to document their experiences to complete this form.

“Thank you to all those who made the journey to Athens and we hope you have a safe journey home.”

The UK Football Policing Unit said in a statement: “A team of officers from the UKFPU were present at the match in Greece and we are aware of the difficulties that some fans experienced when attempting to enter the stadium.

“Officers actively worked with their counterparts to influence a change of tactics and, following the match, an investigation will now take place in partnership with the FA and FSA.”

Earlier on Friday, an FA spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We are aware that some of our fans had a difficult experience outside the ground and are obtaining more information on exactly what happened.

“On a night where we had a great result on the pitch, there is still clearly so much needed to do off it to ensure our supporters aren’t put in unjustifiably dangerous situations.”

England fans complained of being “pushed” and receiving “heavy handed” treatment from Greek police outside the Olympic Stadium.

Jack Loftus, from Telford, told PA: “It’s been mental. They went to adjust the queue at the front to make it narrower and longer and just did it with force. They were pushing the crowd amongst the fence.

“They ultimately treat us like animals, then they’ll act the victim if there’s retaliation. Sick of the foreign police.”

The FSA’s Free Lions Fans’ Embassy posted on X: “Unfortunately, once again, we are having to ask England supporters to send in their witness accounts to ourselves regarding the situation outside of the Athens Olympic Stadium.

“Despite being told how things would operate in advance, to see the exact opposite occur in some cases, and to see the treatment of our fans by local police using shields and tear gas to do something as simple as rearrange a queue, is so incredibly frustrating.

“We’ll say more over the next 24 hours, but in the meantime, if fans can email info@thefsa.org.uk with your experiences, we will work with the FA and we will raise with Fans Europe and in turn UEFA, who have already been made aware.”

European football’s governing body UEFA is awaiting reports from its match delegate before deciding what action to take.