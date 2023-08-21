Jump to content

The thrills, shocks and many brilliant moments of the World Cup in pictures

The tournament has seen 32 nations compete in Australia and New Zealand, with many writing their names into women’s football folklore.

Dave Clark
Monday 21 August 2023 06:00
Spain won the Women World Cup following a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spain won the Women World Cup following a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Women’s World Cup has offered thrills, shocks and brilliant individual moments during the biggest competition in its 32-year history.

The tournament, which began on July 20, has seen 32 nations compete in Australia and New Zealand, with many writing their names into women’s football folklore.

Spain lifted the World Cup for the first time in their history after Olga Carmona’s goal proved the difference against England in Sydney on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the pictures which have captured the essence of the World Cup.

