Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The thrills, shocks and many brilliant moments of the World Cup in pictures

The tournament has seen 32 nations compete in Australia and New Zealand, with many writing their names into women’s football folklore.

Dave Clark
Saturday 19 August 2023 12:00
Sarina Wiegman has led the Lionesses to a first World Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sarina Wiegman has led the Lionesses to a first World Cup final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Women’s World Cup has offered thrills, shocks and brilliant individual moments during the biggest competition in its 32-year history.

The tournament, which began on July 20, has seen 32 nations compete in Australia and New Zealand, with many writing their names into women’s football folklore.

Only two teams remain as either England or Spain will lift the World Cup for the first time in Sydney on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the pictures which have captured the essence of the World Cup.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in