Watch live as England and Australia fans arrive for World Cup semi-final showdown

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as supporters arrive at Stadium Australia for the Women’s World Cup semi-final between Australia and England.

A place in the showpiece final is up for grabs, in what could be one of the biggest football matches of the year so far.

For Australia, they will hope star striker Sam Kerr will be fit enough to feature from the start.

She picked up an injury ahead of the tournament and has been limited to appearing as a substitute so far.

England boss Sarina Wiegman, though, believes simply nullifying the threat posed by Kerr will not be enough to see the Lionesses through to a first-ever World Cup final.

The Australia captain is her country’s leading goal-scorer of either gender but has not yet started a match in the global showpiece after injuring her calf.

European champions England take on the Matildas at 11am BST in Sydney, where the majority of the 75,000 in attendance will be backing the co-hosts.