Watch live as Southgate holds press conference ahead of England vs Belgium

Watch live as England manager Gareth Southgate holds a press conference ahead of their international friendly against Belgium.

The Three Lions will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat against Brazil at Wembley when they host another friendly on Tuesday night (26 March).

Five-time world champions Brazil inflicted England’s first defeat since their World Cup quarter-final exit to France 15 months ago, with 17-year-old substitute Endrick sealing a late 1-0 triumph.

Southgate was pleased with his side’s performance despite their 10-match unbeaten run ending as Euro 2024 comes into sight and is looking forward to another stern test against a Belgium side sat fourth in the world rankings.

“We deliberately took two really high-level games and of course we’ve had to put out a very different team to the one we might have envisaged,” he said following the Brazil defeat.

“So, we’ve still learned an awful lot ahead of the summer that’s really important. You know, some of these boys are pushing for starting positions, some are pushing for places in the squad.

“You need to see them against that sort of level of opposition to see if they’re going to be able to excel in the summer.”