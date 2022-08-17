England hero Beth Mead among Uefa’s Women’s Player of the Year nominees

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal and England star Beth Mead has been named as one of three players shortlisted for Uefa’s Women’s Player of the Year.

Spain’s Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and Germany’s Lena Oberdorf are the other two named.

Mead won Player of the Tournament Euro 2022 and was also the Golden Boot winner, scoring six goals in England’s route to Euros victory.

Wolfsburg’s Oberdorf, 20, was named Young Player of the Tournament after a number of impressive displays in midfield throughout the tournament.

Putellas was expected to be among those to star at the tournament this summer but she ruptured her ACL just before it began. But the Barcelona midfielder, who scored 34 goals across all competitions for her club last campaign, had a great domestic season with the Spanish club. Barcelona won all three of the domestic titles and reached the Champions League final, with Lyon defeating the Catalan club in the final to deny them back-to-back quadruple winning seasons.

The top three nominees were whittled down from a group of 20 which included Wolfsburg’s Alexandra Popp, Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg and Arsenal’s Leah Williamson.

The three managers nominated for Women’s Coach of the Year have also been revealed. Lyon’s Sonia Bompastor, Germany’s Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and England’s Sarina Wiegman have all been named.

The winners of the awards will be revealed at the Champions League group draw on 25 August. The men’s nominees have already been announced with Real Madrid duo Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne named for Men’s Player of the Year.

City’s Pep Guardiola, Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp are up for Men’s Coach of the Year.