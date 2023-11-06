England reveal March friendlies against two top-five opponents

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England will take on Brazil and Belgium at Wembley in March as they build towards next summer’s Euros in Germany.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil, third in Fifa’s global rankings, will be first up on March 23, followed by the fifth-ranked Red Devils’ visit three days later.

England boss Gareth Southgate said facing fellow top-five teams will be critical for his fourth-ranked side, who have already qualified for the tournament with October’s 3-1 win against Italy.

He said: “I am happy to have two strong matches in March as we build towards the Euro finals. It is important we take every opportunity to test ourselves against top opposition.

“Before then, we have our last qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia coming up. Getting two positive results is essential if we are to make sure of being top seeds in the Euro draw next month. We can’t afford to think the job is done as there is still work to do, while every second for us together in camp counts if we are to give ourselves the best chance of success next summer.”

Brazil’s visit will mark the first time England have faced a South American side in almost six years, with their last visit to Wembley ending in a 2017 goalless draw.

This will be the 26th time England have faced Belgium, their last encounter ending in a 2-1 victory at Wembley for the hosts in October 2020.

Southgate’s side still have two games left to play in the Euro 2024 qualification process, first hosting Malta at Wembley on November 17 before travelling to North Macedonia on November 20.