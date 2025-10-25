Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England play their first match since the Euro 2025 final as they host Brazil in a friendly in Manchester.

The Lionesses are back in action three months after their European Championship triumph against Spain in Switzerland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side are now turning their attention to qualifying for the 2027 World Cup and will close out the year with a series of friendlies.

They host Brazil, the champions of South America, at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium before then facing Australia on Tuesday.

England and Brazil last met in the Finalissima final at Wembley, with the Lionesses winning on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England v Brazil?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 25 October at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 and ITV X, with coverage getting underway from 4:45pm.

What is the England team news?

Sarina Wiegman will hand a debut to one of her goalkeepers with Hannah Hampton missing the match because of an elbow injury. Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse are both uncapped, despite being part of England’s Euro 2025 winning squad, while Brighton's Sophie Baggaley is a new call-up.

Leah Williamson, Lauren James and Lauren Hemp were not part of the squad due to injuries. Grace Clinton withdrew from the squad due to injury, while Lotte Wubben-Moy and Jess Park will also miss Saturday’s game.

Aston Villa’s Lucia Kendall, Arsenal’s Taylor Hinds and Liverpool’s Grace Fisk could all make their debuts after being called up to the squad for the first time.

Possible England XI

Keating; Bronze, Morgan, Carter, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway, Toone; Beever-Jones, Russo, Kelly