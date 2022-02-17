England play Canada tonight to kick off the Arnold Clark Cup, as Sarina Wiegman’s side step up their preparations ahead of a home Euros this summer.

The Lionesses are facing Canada, Spain and Germany this week in the inaugural edition of the new international tournament, which is designed to give England more matches against top-ranked opposition.

In Canada, England face the Olympic champions after Bev Priestman’s team defeated Sweden on penalties in Tokyo last August to win the gold medal.

After a series of one-sided World Cup qualifiers earlier this season, the match is the perfect way for England to kick-off an important year with the European Champions being held on home soil in July.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is England vs Canada?

The match will kick off at 7:30pm on Thursday 17 February at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough. The match between Spain and Germany will take place at the same ground earlier in the day at 2:30pm.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage getting underway at 6:45pm. The match will also be available to stream live on the ITV Hub.

Team news

Leah Williamson, Lucy Bronze and Ellie Roebuck are back in the squad after missing November’s internationals through injury, but Steph Houghton and Beth England are unavailable. Arsenal defender Williamson has been named captain in Houghton’s absence.

Goalkeeper Roebuck and right-back Bronze could make their first appearances under Wiegman, with Williamson potentially forming a centre-back partnership with Chelsea’s Millie Bright. Keira Walsh and Jordan Nobbs could play in midfield, with Beth Mead, Fran Kirby and Lauren Hemp behind England’s record goalscorer Ellen White in attack.

Canada will be skipped by Chelsea’s Jessie Fleming, while Manchester City’s Janine Beckie and Reading’s Deanne Rose are the other Women’s Super League stars who could make an appearance. Record international Christine Sinclair is not involved in the squad due to personal reasons.

Predicted line-ups

England: Roebuck; Bronze, Williamson, Bright, Daly; Walsh, Nobbs; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White

Canada: McLeod; Lawrence, Gilles, Buchanan, Chapman; Fleming, Scott, Quinn; Beckie, Rose, Prince

Odds

England: 3/4

Draw: 9/4

Canada: 16/5

Prediction

England 1-1 Canada