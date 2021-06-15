Macaulay Gillesphey returns to England with Plymouth

Plymouth have signed defender Macaulay Gillesphey on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old will join the Pilgrims upon the expiry of his contract with Australian top-flight side Brisbane Roar.

The former Newcastle academy product also played for Carlisle before moving to the A-League.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe told the club’s website: “I am delighted to finally welcome Macaulay to Argyle.

“We have been monitoring his situation for some time and keeping regular contact with his agent, and we’re really pleased to get this done.”