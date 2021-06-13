Frank Lampard jokingly took credit for Mason Mount’s fine performance in England’s 1-0 win against Croatia at Euro 2020 on Sunday, while praising his former player.

Lampard coached Mount while the Chelsea midfielder was on loan at Derby in 2018/19, then oversaw the 22-year-old at Stamford Bridge while in charge from July 2019 until January this year.

Mount, who followed in Chelsea legend Lampard’s footsteps in the Blues’ midfield, impressed on Sunday as England began their Euro 2020 campaign with a victory over Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

And when asked by fellow BBC pundit Rio Ferdinand whether Mount’s “all-round” game was something innate or taught, Lampard joked: “I taught him it! When he came to Derby he couldn’t do anything!”

Speaking more seriously, Lampard said: “He’s got the intelligence. He knows the right runs to go, he has the work ethic. He will run all day and give everything.

“That’s why, when you’re playing that midfield, he has to play in this team.

“He’s the best attacking midfielder in terms of pressing and jumping from midfield to win the ball back.”

Mount was then interviewed on the Wembley pitch and informed of his former coach’s comments, to which the 22-year-old replied: “Thanks to him!”

Lampard later gave further praise to Mount, saying: “That’s why we love Mason, because he ticks all the boxes.

“He speaks well, he’s humble.”