Thomas Tuchel must solve unique puzzle to bring out England’s best qualities

It is one of those curiosities that international football tends to throw up far more than the club game - and just something else that Thomas Tuchel has to get used to.

On Saturday in Barcelona, England spent so much time struggling to attack that it actually ended up illustrating issues in defence. The manner in which Andorra congested the area around their goal ensured Tuchel’s side had to keep looking for space, which was invariably much further back. That meant Dan Burn was on the ball more than any other player in the first half.

The Newcastle United centre-half has previously remarked to Tuchel that he was amazed by how much more time he spends on the ball with England than with Newcastle. That is mostly down to the fact that around 80% of the squad's games are going to be against sides significantly below their level - like Latvia, let alone Andorra - but the manager is also trying to implement a new style. England are going to seek to be much more fluid in possession.

And Burn wasn’t always comfortable. The 33-year-old has obvious qualities, but it’s fair to say that ball progression isn’t at the top of them.

He had a few conspicuous moments even in a game as forgiving as this. One wildly misplaced pass let Andorra in, only for Jordan Henderson to charge back. There were a few occasions where he struggled to get the ball out from under his feet. More generally, the angles and speed of the passes weren’t quite what you’d expect. There were times when it was hard not to wonder whether Cole Palmer should have been playing there for this game.

This isn’t to pick on Burn, it’s more about how often teammates had to pick out a player not necessarily suited to that role, and also how frequently Tuchel is picking him. The manager is known to really like Burn. That is reflected in selection.

It’s a short sample size, but Tuchel’s three games so far have seen the Burn-Ezri Konsa partnership picked twice, and Konsa-Marc Guehi once.

Guehi was not fully fit for this match, but there have been some indications that Tuchel isn’t quite as enthused about him as some of his many club suitors. All of Chelsea, Newcastle United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have been interested.

open image in gallery Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Dan Burn's defensive qualities but the centre-half needs to improve with the ball at his feet ( The FA via Getty Images )

Similar goes for Levi Colwill. Tuchel did work with him at Chelsea but hasn’t been as willing to throw him in.

Perhaps the most pertinent point is that, fine players as all of these centre-halves are, there’s no one you would really say is an absolute certain starter.

There’s no prime John Stones. How Tuchel must want the Manchester City centre-half to find some form of fitness again. That was indicated with how Stones joined up with the squad for the start of this camp, with the FA saying that was “for a number of days in Spain to continue his rehabilitation from injury”.

Stones has not played since 19 February. Tuchel will hope that wait to play ends long before the 2026 World Cup. Stones offers an ability on the ball that makes such a difference to the manager’s approach.

open image in gallery Getting John Stones back up to match fitness may be the solution to some of England's defensive concerns ( The FA via Getty Images )

It also raises another question. If Stones can’t get back, or can’t get back to the same level, can a team really win a World Cup without a truly top-class centre-half?

The nature of international football means that no champion - not even Spain 2008-12 - is perfect. There is always some gap that has to be covered, the blanket drawn.

The extra complication for Tuchel is that he has already been obsessing about midfield, and that lack of a number-six. The German has spent much of the last six months trying to work out how to give England control in possession without having a true controller. It’s why he’s experimented with Myles Lewis-Skelly coming inside and the double six.

If you are doing that, though, it means the midfield isn’t necessarily best set to also cover deficiencies in defence. The issue just makes this puzzle more complicated.

open image in gallery Jordan Pickford believes England's inexperienced defence can quickly learn to click and work together ( AP )

Jordan Pickford has a better perspective on the subject than most, given he is the man directly behind that backline, and he naturally defended England’s new defence.

“You say inexperienced but, for the lads playing, there are players in front of me who are winning a lot. Trent [Alexander-Arnold] just won the league, Reece James has won everything, Dan Burn just qualified for the Champions League again and won a cup, Ezri is playing Champions League football. It is inexperienced on the caps side but the experience at clubs is another level, that is the highest level of football.”

When it was put to Pickford that it was about developing the understanding, he said: “I connect with anyone and will do my best for the team. The lads are here on merit and when we put the England shirt on we are together, no individuals. That is what international football is about, getting those connections quickly and training well and improve as a team on the training pitch and when we get results and enjoy winning football matches you get a better connection. There is always change in football, whether that is international football or club football.”

Tuchel might still have to change things up in this team.