England midfielder Mason Mount gifted his Euro 2020 semi-final shirt to a young fan at Wembley in a heart-warming moment on Wednesday.

Mount started in the Three Lions’ 2-1 win over Denmark to send England’s men to their first major tournament final since 1966.

When the team headed over to celebrate with fans, Mount spotted a young girl in the crowd, handing her his top, and the moment was caught on camera.

The supporter could be seen crying and hugging her father while grasping the shirt. Mount, meanwhile, could be seen in the background smiling at the fan’s reaction.

The video has gone viral after it was shared on social media with the caption: “This moment had me.” The lucky fan was among 66,000 present in Wembley for the knockout match.

England went behind in the first half as Mikkel Damsgaard slotted home a stunning free-kick but just nine minutes later Denmark’s captain Simon Kjær scored an own goal.

The score remained 1-1 at the end of the full 90, pushing the match to extra time, in which England were awarded a controversial penalty after Joakim Mæhle brought Raheem Sterling down in the box. A second ball was on the pitch at the time the foul was given.

Harry Kane stepped up to the spot and had his attempt saved by Kasper Schmeichel but scored the rebound.