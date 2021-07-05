The Danish FA (DBU) has sent national team jerseys and flags to Denmark fans who have secured tickets to the Euro 2020 semi-final against England this Wednesday.

Denmark defeated Czech Republic 2-1 in their quarter-final in Baku last week, setting up a meeting with England at Wembley Stadium, which will also host the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday.

Coronavirus-related travel restrictions prohibit Danish fans from travelling from Denmark to England for the semi-final, but up to 5,000 Danes living in England are able to attend the crucial fixture.

If Denmark win on Wednesday, however, 1,000 Danes will be allowed to travel to England for Sunday’s final against either Spain or Italy. That is per an agreement between Uefa and British authorities.

The DBU had attempted to ease restrictions ahead of the semi-final, but to no avail.

DBU director Jakob Jensen said in a statement at the weekend: “First and foremost, I want to say a thousand thanks for the huge support for the men’s national team from all over Denmark.

“We continue to hope for more fans at Wembley.

“Regardless, I am convinced that the players will feel the same fantastic support at Wembley that they have experienced throughout the European Championships.”

England booked their spot in the semi-final with a 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine.