Bukayo Saka returns to England’s starting line-up for their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, with Jadon Sancho dropping out.

Gareth Southgate has otherwise named an unchanged side from that which beat Ukraine 4-0 in Rome in Saturday's quarter-final.

The England manager has resisted the temptation to match Denmark's 3-4-3 system, as he did to nullify Germany in the last-16 victory.

Sancho can count himself unfortunate to have missed out on a place after an eye-catching display at the Stadio Olimpico but Saka impressed against the Czech Republic and Germany before suffering a minor injury in training.

Luke Shaw keeps his place at left-back after impressing agaisnt Ukraine, while Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling will look to add to their three goals each at this tournament.

Line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount; Saka, Kane, Sterling.

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Trippier, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Foden, James, Bellingham.

Denmark: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Stryger; Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard.

Substitutes: Lossl, Ronnow, Andersen, Skov, Skov Olsen, Jorgensen, Norgaard, Wass, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius, Jensen.