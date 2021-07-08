England’s Kieran Trippier has said manager Gareth Southgate’s team talk before extra time in their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark was nothing but positive.

The full 90 ended 1-1 on Sunday and Southgate rallied his players ahead of a crucial 30 minutes for them and all of England football.

Trippier, who was subbed on in the second half of extra time, told The Guardian: “It was just: ‘We’re in a good position, we’re playing well, it’s about being patient with and without the ball’. And just to keep doing what we’re doing. We’ve got a brilliant team and Gareth was just so positive as he always is: ‘Just be patient and your chance will come.’

“That was all really. ‘Keep the ball well. Just be patient because our chances will come. And just be brave.’ I thought everybody was, and it’s just hard to put into words how proud I am of this team and everybody involved, the staff.

“They work so hard every day, and everybody in England has got to be just so proud and enjoy the moment now.”

England took Southgate’s positive words and brought them into reality as Harry Kane scored a rebound from his own missed penalty attempt to win the game.

The 2-1 victory over the Danes has sent England’s men to their first major tournament final since the 1966 World Cup, something they failed to do at the 2018 World Cup where they were beaten 2-1 in the semi by Croatia.

Trippier added that defeat has propelled them to Euro 2020 success.

He added: “We’ve learned so much over the years with the experiences we’ve had, we’ve been in two penalty shootouts since Russia, we’ve been to extra time. Going through that moment against Croatia was about learning.”

England will now face Italy in the final on Sunday at Wembley.